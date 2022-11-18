Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,034 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.5% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $538,503,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,753,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,630. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.63.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

