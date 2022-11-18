Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 162.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the second quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,771. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $348.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.48.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.