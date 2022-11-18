Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 162.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Farfetch Trading Down 1.8 %

FTCH opened at $9.14 on Friday. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 557,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 46,266 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 878,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 731,289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $160,461,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

