Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Holdings Lifted by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Fate Therapeutics comprises about 3.4% of Artal Group S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Artal Group S.A. owned 2.68% of Fate Therapeutics worth $64,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

FATE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

FATE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.91. 47,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,432. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

