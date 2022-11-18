Fearnley Fonds Lowers Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) to Hold

Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 76.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRGSF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Grieg Seafood ASA to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

GRGSF stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

