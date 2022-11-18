FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.1% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 105.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 392,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,968,000 after acquiring an additional 201,130 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 23,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 173.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 20,658 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.16.

FedEx Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.08. The stock had a trading volume of 64,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.67. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

