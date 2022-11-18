FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 23,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 11,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

FFBW Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FFBW

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FFBW by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FFBW by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FFBW by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FFBW by 15.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

