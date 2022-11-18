Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Down 8.7% in October

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.46.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.1 %

FIS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.12. 20,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,385,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

