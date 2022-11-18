Financial Review: Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) vs. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD)

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Starry Group and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starry Group N/A -174.35% -1.57% FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Starry Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starry Group 1 3 3 0 2.29 FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Starry Group and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Starry Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.29, suggesting a potential upside of 2,535.52%. Given Starry Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Starry Group is more favorable than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Starry Group and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starry Group N/A N/A $25.55 million N/A N/A FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF $2.49 billion 0.02 -$191.00 million N/A N/A

Starry Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF

