Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (CVE:FCA)

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs alerts:

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Trading Down 26.8 %

Shares of FCA stock opened at C$7.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.17.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs ( CVE:FCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.89 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.