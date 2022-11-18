First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ) Trading Down 4.4%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 17,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 26,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.
