First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.89 and last traded at $42.31. 57,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 222,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 542,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,762,000 after purchasing an additional 94,219 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

