First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Trading Down 1.1%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $27.06. Approximately 482,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,510,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26.

