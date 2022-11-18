First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 4,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.

