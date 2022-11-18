First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI) Trading Down 1.8%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 153,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 182,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.