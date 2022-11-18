First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.86. Approximately 724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.