First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Shares Down 1.7%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.46 and last traded at $70.50. 6,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 23,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.73.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.