First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYC) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYC – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.55 and last traded at $58.69. 140,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 350% from the average session volume of 31,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.80.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83.
