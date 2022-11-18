First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03. Approximately 7,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 21,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.