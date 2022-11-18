First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.48. Approximately 5,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 16,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.