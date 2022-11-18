FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Cut to $220.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $256.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.08.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $187.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.36 and a 200-day moving average of $211.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after purchasing an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after purchasing an additional 517,046 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

