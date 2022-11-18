Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £151.47 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($177.99) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLTR. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($162.16) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($151.59) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £136 ($159.81) to £148 ($173.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a £110 ($129.26) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £144.65 ($169.97).

LON:FLTR traded up GBX 315 ($3.70) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching £115.15 ($135.31). 434,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,770. The company has a market capitalization of £20.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.05. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 112.85 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of £121.30 ($142.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of £107.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,582.16.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

