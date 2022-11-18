Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.42-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of down 4-5% to $8.51-8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.31 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.42-$4.50 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Foot Locker stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.40. 387,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,667. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $57.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair raised Foot Locker to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 56.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after buying an additional 398,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $73,118,000 after buying an additional 248,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 119.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 315,012 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 171,310 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Articles

