Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.42-$4.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Foot Locker Stock Up 5.0 %

FL opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $57.76.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,223,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

