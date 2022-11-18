FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,204 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,000. Walmart comprises approximately 0.9% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.42. The company had a trading volume of 163,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,946. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.42. The firm has a market cap of $405.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 708,063 shares of company stock valued at $95,960,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

