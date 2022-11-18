FORA Capital LLC Invests $4.03 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000. Prologis accounts for about 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth $564,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.24. The company had a trading volume of 66,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.94.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

