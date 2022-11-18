FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 22,076 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.63. 53,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,359. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.12 and its 200 day moving average is $151.53. The firm has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

