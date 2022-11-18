FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,331 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $514.97. 37,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $472.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.01. The company has a market cap of $208.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

