FORA Capital LLC Sells 5,259 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Bunge by 43.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of BG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.