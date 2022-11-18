FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 1.4 %

SYK traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,330. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.19. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.