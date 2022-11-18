Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.68

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as high as C$1.70. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 6,442 shares trading hands.

Foraco International Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60.

About Foraco International

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

