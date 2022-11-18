Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Stuart J. Rowley Sells 29,821 Shares

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 35.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 21.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

