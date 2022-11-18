Forsta AP Fonden Buys 200 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Trading Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Marriott International stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average of $154.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.