Forsta AP Fonden Buys 211,100 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 963.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 790.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 352.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.88. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

