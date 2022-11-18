Forsta AP Fonden Buys 4,500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Illumina by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after purchasing an additional 105,347 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $410,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global cut Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $224.68 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.03 and a 200-day moving average of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

