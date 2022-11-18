Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $139.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $274.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.01 and its 200 day moving average is $169.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CrowdStrike to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.29.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

