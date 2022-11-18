Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.64 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,085,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,726,000 after acquiring an additional 215,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

CAG stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

