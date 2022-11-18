Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 40,300 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 137.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 280.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $165.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

