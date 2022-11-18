Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 633,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 66.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 20.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in PG&E by 3.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

