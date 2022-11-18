Forsta AP Fonden Sells 7,000 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 11,555.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,656,000 after buying an additional 1,772,560 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $94,865,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 666.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,876,000 after purchasing an additional 653,698 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after purchasing an additional 634,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after purchasing an additional 345,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $97.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.24 and a 200 day moving average of $119.17. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 443.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.63.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.