Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 307,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 217,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 31.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period.

Get Fortistar Sustainable Solutions alerts:

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSSI opened at $10.02 on Friday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

About Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.