Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 5,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Freedom Financial Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $96.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Freedom Financial alerts:

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter. Freedom Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.82%.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest-bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.