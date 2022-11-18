Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Sergio Mancilla Sells 638 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) VP Sergio Mancilla sold 638 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $17,793.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sergio Mancilla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Sergio Mancilla sold 878 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $24,750.82.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

