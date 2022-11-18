Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Sergio Mancilla Sells 638 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) VP Sergio Mancilla sold 638 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $17,793.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sergio Mancilla also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Sergio Mancilla sold 878 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $24,750.82.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $31.44.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
