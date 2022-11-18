FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,316 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,188,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,492,000 after purchasing an additional 640,238 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $165,940 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSK opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.38. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 338.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

