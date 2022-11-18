FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Lowered by Cormark

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AYA. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Aya Gold & Silver

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.46. The stock has a market cap of C$813.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.28. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.98 and a 12-month high of C$11.58.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

