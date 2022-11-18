G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB) Short Interest Down 7.1% in October

G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

G Squared Ascend II Price Performance

GSQB opened at $10.03 on Friday. G Squared Ascend II has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G Squared Ascend II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend II in the third quarter valued at about $606,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend II during the first quarter worth about $972,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend II during the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend II during the third quarter worth about $1,504,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend II in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000.

G Squared Ascend II Company Profile

G Squared Ascend II Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on companies operating in the software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, FinTech/InsurTech, new age media, and sustainability.

