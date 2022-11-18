G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 3,244 shares.The stock last traded at $14.96 and had previously closed at $15.12.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The company has a market cap of $748 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48.

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 5.37%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is 134.38%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

