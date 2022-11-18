Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Down to $15.79

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.79, but opened at $14.82. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 4,775 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $606.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.79%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.