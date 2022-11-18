Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 172 ($2.02) to GBX 181 ($2.13) in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Genel Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.