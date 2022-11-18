General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.20.

GIS stock opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.70.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,118,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 13.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 142,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in General Mills by 25.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 57,730 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in General Mills by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

